Love cauliflower? You need to try these recipes
What's the story
Cauliflower shines in a variety of dishes, courtesy its mild flavor and distinct texture.
It's ideal for those looking to up their vegetable intake or try new recipes.
These cauliflower creations, from savory bakes to curries, prove just how versatile this veggie is.
Each recipe presents a new way to relish this adaptable vegetable.
Stir-fry
Cauliflower rice stir-fry
Cauliflower rice stir-fry is a quick, healthy substitute for traditional rice dishes.
Grate cauliflower into small, rice-sized pieces, and you've got a low-carb base that absorbs flavors beautifully.
Saute with vegetables like bell peppers and carrots, and season with soy sauce or tamari for added depth.
This dish is ideal for those looking for a light yet filling meal option.
Roasting
Roasted cauliflower with herbs
Roasting cauliflower brings out its natural sweetness and adds a delightful crunch.
Toss florets in olive oil, sprinkle with herbs like rosemary or thyme, and roast until golden brown.
This simple preparation enhances the vegetable's flavor without overpowering it, making it an ideal side dish for any meal.
Soup making
Creamy cauliflower soup
Creamy cauliflower soup feels so comforting with every spoonful, you won't even miss heavy cream.
Just blend the cooked cauliflower with vegetable broth until it becomes smooth.
Next, season it with garlic and nutmeg to add a layer of warmth.
For a hint of freshness, top this velvety soup with fresh parsley or chives before serving.
This dish speaks volume of how versatile and comforting simple ingredients can be.
Pizza base
Cauliflower pizza crust
For those wanting to cut down on carbs but still enjoy pizza night, cauliflower crust is the perfect solution.
Mix grated cauliflower with cheese and egg substitutes until you get a dough-like consistency, then bake until firm.
Top it with your favorite veggies and cheese for a guilt-free pizza experience.
Taco filling
Spicy cauliflower tacos
Spicy cauliflower tacos make for an exciting twist on traditional taco fillings.
Coat bite-sized florets in spices like cumin and paprika before roasting them till crispy on the outside yet tender inside.
Serve these flavorful bites in corn tortillas, topped with avocado slices or salsa for extra zest.