Think beyond salads: 5 unexpected ways to use quinoa
Quinoa is often synonymous to salads, but its versatility goes way beyond that.
This nutrient-dense grain can be used in a number of dishes, giving a healthy twist to regular recipes.
From breakfast to dessert, quinoa's distinct texture and nutritional benefits make it a perfect companion for your cooking arsenal.
Here are five surprising ways to use quinoa, apart from the regular salad bowl.
Morning boost
Quinoa breakfast porridge
Start your day with a warm bowl of quinoa porridge.
Cooked in milk or a plant-based alternative, quinoa becomes creamy and satisfying.
Add fruits like bananas or berries for natural sweetness, and sprinkle some nuts for crunch.
This hearty breakfast option provides sustained energy throughout the morning due to its high protein content.
Flavorful fillings
Quinoa stuffed vegetables
Quinoa makes a wonderful stuffing for veggies like bell peppers and zucchini.
To make, mix cooked quinoa with a combination of herbs, spices, and chopped vegetables (tomatoes/spinach).
Use this to stuff the hollowed-out centers of the veggies. Then, bake them until tender.
This meal is nutritious, yet bursting with flavors and textures, making it both wholesome and delicious.
Plant-based delight
Quinoa veggie burgers
Transform quinoa into delicious veggie burgers by mixing it up with some mashed beans, breadcrumbs, and spices.
Shape patties and throw them on a skillet until both sides are golden brown.
These burgers give you a protein-packed alternative to the traditional ones, without compromising on taste or texture.
On-the-go snack
Quinoa energy bars
For an on-the-go snack or post-workout refuel, try making homemade energy bars with quinoa as the main ingredient.
Mix it with oats, a variety of nuts, seeds, and your choice of dried fruits. Use honey or maple syrup to bind the mix.
Bake it until firm. These nutritious bars are perfect for snacking during busy days, offering a quick energy boost.
Sweet treat
Quinoa chocolate pudding
For those who are crazy about desserts but want to be healthy, try making a chocolate pudding with cooked quinoa.
Blend the quinoa with cocoa powder and your choice of sweetener, be it agave syrup or honey.
Once combined, chill the mixture until it sets into a creamy texture.
This dessert provides a delicious way to satisfy sweet tooth without sabotaging fitness goals, making it a perfect indulgence.