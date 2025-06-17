What's the story

Popular for their mind-blowing nutritional profile, chia seeds make an ideal addition to your summer hydration regime.

These teeny seeds can easily soak up to 12 times their weight in water, making them a perfect pick for quenching your thirst in the sweltering months.

Rich in fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential minerals, chia seeds make a refreshing way to hydrate yourself while reaping amazing health benefits.