5 creative ways to cook with turmeric
What's the story
Known for its health benefits, turmeric is a vibrant yellow spice that adds a punchy flavor to food. It has been a staple in various cuisines across the world.
Adding turmeric to your cooking can give your dishes that extra depth and color.
Here are five innovative turmeric recipes that will take your home-cooking adventures a notch higher, with their unique flavors and delightful experiences.
Flavorful rice
Turmeric rice with vegetables
Turmeric rice with vegetables is a deceptively simple yet delicious dish that marries the earthiness of turmeric with fresh veggies.
Start by frying onions, garlic, and ginger in oil until fragrant. Add rice and stir in turmeric powder for color and flavor.
Mix in chopped vegetables such as carrots, peas, or bell peppers. Cook till the rice is tender and serve as a side or main.
Warm beverage
Golden milk latte
Golden milk latte is a comforting drink that is prepared by mixing milk with turmeric powder, cinnamon, ginger and honey.
Simply heat the mixture on the stove gently till warm, not boiling.
This drink is ideal for the relaxing evenings or even a healthy substitute for coffee in the mornings.
Savory snack
Turmeric roasted cauliflower
Turmeric roasted cauliflower makes for a savory, healthy snack.
Toss cauliflower florets with olive oil, turmeric powder, salt, pepper, and cumin seeds and roast them in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius (approximately 392 degrees Fahrenheit) until golden brown.
Relish this as an appetizer or side.
Hearty soup
Spiced lentil soup with turmeric
Spiced lentil soup with turmeric warms up chilly days while being healthy too.
Saute onions with garlic before adding lentils with vegetable broth seasoned using ground coriander seeds + cumin with generous amounts of freshly grated ginger root.
Mix together with aromatic spices like curry leaves if desired, then simmer everything slowly over low heat till fully cooked through.
This ultimately yields hearty bowls filled with richly flavored goodness.
Refreshing breakfast
Turmeric smoothie bowl
A refreshing breakfast option is a vibrant smoothie bowl. It blends fresh fruits with creamy yogurt, enhanced by finely ground turmeric.
This mix is rich in antioxidants, offering a healthier alternative to traditional breakfasts.
Turmeric, from the Curcuma longa plant, adds a unique flavor and health benefits, making it popular worldwide.