5 delicious recipes for sweet potato lovers
What's the story
Sweet potatoes are one of the most versatile and nutritious ingredients to add to your cooking.
They are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, making them a healthy addition to any meal.
From roasted and mashed to baked into a dessert, sweet potatoes have limitless possibilities.
Here are five delectable recipes that are sure to please any sweet potato lover.
Casserole delight
Classic sweet potato casserole
Nothing screams family gathering or holiday meals more than a classic sweet potato casserole.
Mash boiled sweet potatoes with butter and brown sugar until smooth.
Spread into a baking dish, and top with a layer of marshmallows or pecans for added texture.
Bake until topping is golden brown, and enjoy this comforting dish.
Crispy wedges
Roasted sweet potato wedges
Roasted sweet potato wedges also make for an excellent side dish or snack.
Simply cut sweet potatoes into thick wedges and toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your favorite herbs like rosemary or thyme.
Roast them in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius until they're crispy on the outside and tender inside.
Breakfast treats
Sweet potato pancakes
Sweet potato pancakes make for a deliciously sweet spin on breakfast.
Just mix some mashed sweet potatoes into flour, milk, baking powder, cinnamon, and vanilla extract to make a batter.
Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
Top with maple syrup or fresh fruit for an extra dash of sweetness.
Warm comfort
Creamy sweet potato soup
Creamy sweet potato soup is perfect for those chilly days when you crave something warm to fill you up.
Simply saute onions and garlic in olive oil before adding diced sweet potatoes along with vegetable broth to simmer until soft enough to blend smoothly using an immersion blender; season well before serving hot bowls garnished optionally by chives, if desired.
Crunchy snacks
Baked sweet potato chips
Baked sweet potato chips are a healthy alternative to bought snacks.
Thinly slice peeled sweet potatoes, toss with olive oil, seasoned salt, pepper, and paprika.
Spread them on a parchment-lined tray and bake at 180 degrees Celsius.
Turn them halfway through the 20-minute cook time to ensure they're evenly crisp without burning the edges.
This satisfies your craving for crunchy snacks while keeping quality and nutritional value high.