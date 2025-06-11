Healthy and hearty: Must-try chickpea dishes
What's the story
Popularly known as garbanzo beans, chickpeas are an incredibly versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be added to any meal of the day.
Loaded with protein, fiber, and vitamins, chickpeas make a great option for anyone looking to eat healthy.
Whether you're making breakfast, lunch, or dinner, these chickpea recipes offer delicious options that suit different palates.
Morning delight
Savory chickpea pancakes for breakfast
Start your day with savory chickpea pancakes.
Prepared out of chickpea flour, mixed with water and spices such as cumin and coriander, these pancakes are filling and flavorful.
Just cook them on a non-stick pan until golden brown on both sides.
Serve with fresh herbs or a dollop of yogurt for added taste.
This protein-rich breakfast option is perfect for those looking for a hearty start to their morning routine.
Midday boost
Refreshing chickpea salad for lunch
A refreshing chickpea salad makes for an ideal lunch option.
Simply mix cooked chickpeas with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and parsley.
Toss it in some olive oil and lemon juice for a zesty flavor profile.
Not only is this salad quick to make, but it also gives you all the nutrients you need to power through the afternoon without feeling sluggish.
Evening comfort
Hearty chickpea stew for dinner
For dinner, make a hearty chickpea stew.
Simmer cooked chickpeas in vegetable broth with carrots, potatoes, spinach leaves, and spices (like paprika and turmeric).
Let the flavors meld together over low heat until the vegetables are tender.
This comforting dish is just ideal for cooler evenings when you crave something warm yet nutritious.
Snack time crunch
Crispy roasted chickpeas as snacks
Crispy roasted chickpeas make for a perfect snack between meals or during movie nights at home.
Just toss drained canned chickpeas in olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and roast them in the oven until crispy perfection is achieved!
These crunchy bites give you a satisfying texture while being a healthier alternative to chips/nuts and other traditional snacks.