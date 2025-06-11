Stay cool with these 5 refreshing jicama snacks
What's the story
Crunchy and refreshing, jicama makes an ideal root vegetable for light summer snacks.
Thanks to its mild flavor and crisp texture, the vegetable is extremely versatile and can be used in a range of dishes.
Perfect for those looking to refresh their snack routine with a dose of nutrition, here are five delightful jicama dishes to relish during the warm weather.
Zesty mix
Jicama mango salad with lime
Combining the sweetness of mango with the crispness of jicama, this salad makes for a refreshing hot day dish.
Tossed with lime juice and a sprinkle of chili powder, the dish offers a balance of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavors.
Its vibrant colors make it visually appealing too.
Simple yet flavorful, this salad can be prepared in minutes and is a sure favorite summer treat.
Crunchy pairing
Jicama sticks with avocado dip
Jicama sticks paired with creamy avocado dip give you the best of both worlds: crunch and creaminess from the dip.
Just cut the jicama into sticks and serve them with an avocado dip (by mashing ripe avocados with lime juice, salt, and pepper).
This makes for an easy-to-prepare, nutritious, and delicious snack.
Fresh twist
Jicama slaw with cilantro dressing
A new take on the classic coleslaw, this one uses shredded jicama as its star ingredient mixed in with cabbage or carrots if you like.
The cilantro dressing brings in freshness while amplifying natural flavors without dominating them.
Just blend cilantro leaves with olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper till smooth, and toss everything before serving chilled.
Crispy delight
Spicy jicama fries
For those who like a bit of heat in their snacks, spicy jicama fries are just what you need!
Cut peeled pieces into fry shapes, coat lightly with olive oil, and season with seasonings like paprika and cayenne.
Bake until golden brown, crispy outside, and tender inside.
They make a great replacement for regular potato ones, especially when served with favorite dips like salsa, guacamole, ketchup, etc.
Refreshing combo
Jicama cucumber salsa
This salsa is a refreshing topping for tacos, grilled vegetables, chips, and more as it combines diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, lime juice, and cilantro.
With its cool crunchiness balanced out by a slight spicing from jalapeno peppers, every bite feels invigoratingly fresh, making it an ideal accompaniment to any meal during the warmer months.