What's the story

Pumpkin seeds are an extremely versatile and nutritious ingredient to use in a variety of dishes.

Packed with essential nutrients like magnesium, zinc and healthy fats, these seeds offer flavor and health in one package.

Be it a snack or an addition to your meals, pumpkin seeds can be incorporated in numerous ways.

Here are five delightful recipes highlighting the versatility of pumpkin seeds. They give you delicious options to enjoy this nutritious seed.