Healthy and tasty: 5 pumpkin seed recipes
Pumpkin seeds are an extremely versatile and nutritious ingredient to use in a variety of dishes.
Packed with essential nutrients like magnesium, zinc and healthy fats, these seeds offer flavor and health in one package.
Be it a snack or an addition to your meals, pumpkin seeds can be incorporated in numerous ways.
Here are five delightful recipes highlighting the versatility of pumpkin seeds. They give you delicious options to enjoy this nutritious seed.
Roasted snack
Spicy roasted pumpkin seeds
Spicy roasted pumpkin seeds make for a deliciously crunchy snack.
Toss raw pumpkin seeds with olive oil, salt, paprika, and cayenne pepper.
Spread them on a baking sheet and roast at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes until golden brown.
This easy recipe accentuates the natural nuttiness of the seeds and adds a spicy kick that's ideal for snacking or topping salads.
Pesto twist
Pumpkin seed pesto pasta
Pumpkin seed pesto is a unique twist on traditional pesto sauce.
Blend together fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, roasted pumpkin seeds, Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast for a vegan option), lemon juice, and olive oil until smooth.
Toss this vibrant green sauce with your favorite pasta for an easy meal that's rich in flavor and nutrients.
Nutritious bars
Crunchy pumpkin seed granola bars
Crunchy granola bars with pumpkin seeds are ideal as on-the-go breakfast or snack choice.
Mix oats with honey (or maple syrup), almond butter (or any nut butter), chopped nuts like almonds or walnuts, and roasted pumpkin seeds in one bowl before pressing into a parchment-lined baking dish.
Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes until firm but chewy.
Once cool, cut into bars ready to serve anytime hunger strikes!
Savory dip
Creamy pumpkin seed dip
A creamy dip made from blended roasted pumpkin seeds is savory and satisfying to have with fresh vegetables and crackers alike!
Begin by blending soaked raw, unsalted sunflower kernels with water, lemon juice, a garlic clove, cumin powder, and salt to a smooth consistency.
Adjust seasoning as per taste. Serve chilled or at room temperature, depending on the occasion.
Enjoy digging into this delightfully healthy treat everyone loves!
Sweet treats
Sweet cinnamon sugar coated seeds
Sweet cinnamon sugar-coated pumpkins make for the perfect guilt-free sweet tooth satisfying treat!
Just coat raw, unsalted kernels in melted coconut oil and sprinkle equal parts of ground cinnamon and granulated sugar.
Spread on a lined tray and bake in a preheated oven (300 degrees Fahrenheit) for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through to ensure even coating and caramelization for irresistible, crunchy sweetness in every bite!