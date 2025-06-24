5-minute breakfasts: Coconut milk and fruit parfait

If you're looking for a quick, nutritious breakfast option, a coconut milk and fruit parfait is the way to go. It can be prepared in just five minutes! This simple dish combines the creamy texture of coconut milk with the natural sweetness of fresh fruits for a delightful start to your day. Perfect for those busy mornings, when time is limited but you still want something healthy and satisfying!

Coconut choice Choosing the right coconut milk Selecting the right coconut milk is essential to get the desired creaminess of your parfait. Go for full-fat coconut milk if you want a richer texture, or pick light coconut milk for a low-calorie treat. Make sure to shake the coconut milk well before using to mix any separated layers, giving your parfait a smooth texture throughout.

Fruit selection Selecting fresh fruits The selection of fruits can significantly amp up both taste and nutrition of your parfait. Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries work best due to their antioxidants. Bananas bring in natural sweetness and creaminess, and mangoes bring in an exotic twist. However, make sure you use fresh fruits whenever possible for maximum taste and nutrition.

Layering tips Layering techniques for parfaits Layering is the key to make a parfait appealing, both visually and taste-wise. Start with a layer of granola at the bottom for crunch, followed by a layer of coconut milk mixed with yogurt (if desired). Add a layer of sliced fruits next, repeating these layers until you reach the top of your serving glass/bowl. This way, each spoonful offers varied textures, flavors.