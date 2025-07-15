Herbal breathwork: Concept and how to practice

Herbal breathwork techniques provide a natural solution to relieve stress in no time. Combining the soothing properties of herbs with concentrated breathing exercises, one can achieve instant relaxation and mental clarity. These techniques are easy to perform and can be included in daily routines without taking much time or effort. Here are some herbal breathwork techniques that can help beat stress in no time.

#1 Lavender inhalation for calmness Lavender is well known for its soothing properties, making it an excellent choice for relieving stress. For lavender inhalation, add a few drops of lavender essential oil to a bowl of hot water. Lean over the bowl, cover your head with a towel and inhale deeply for five minutes. This would calm your mind and relax tense muscles.

#2 Chamomile breathing exercise Chamomile is another herb famous for its calming effects. To do this exercise, brew chamomile tea and allow it to cool a bit. Bring the cup close to your face, and take slow deep breaths through your nose while inhaling the steam. Not only does this technique reduce stress, but it also promotes better sleep quality.

#3 Peppermint refreshing breathwork Peppermint has invigorating properties that can clear your mind amid stressful times. Place one drop of peppermint essential oil on a tissue or cotton ball and hold it near your nose while taking deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth. This way, you get an instant boost in alertness while your feelings of anxiety are reduced.