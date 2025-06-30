Page Loader
Digital detox and mental health: Myth v/s facts
By Simran Jeet
Jun 30, 2025
03:23 pm
What's the story

In today's digital age, people often recommend taking a break from screens to improve mental health. However, there are several myths about digital detox and its effect on mental well-being. Here's debunking these myths with fact-based insights into how disconnecting from technology can influence our mental state. Knowing these myths can help you make informed decisions about your digital habits and mental health.

Quick fix

Myth: Digital detox solves all mental health issues

Another common misconception is that a digital detox can cure all mental health issues instantly. While cutting down on screen time may eliminate some stressors, it's not a one-stop solution. Mental health issues are complicated and require holistic methods, such as therapy or medication. A digital detox can be an element of a larger plan but shouldn't be considered the only solution to mental health issues.

Duration misunderstanding

Myth: Only long breaks are effective

While many think that only long stints away from technology help mental health, the truth is that even short breaks can do wonders. Taking regular mini-breaks during the day to unplug from screens can alleviate stress and enhance focus, without actually having to pledge long-term celibacy from technology.

Age misconception

Myth: Digital detox is only for the young

Though it's believed that only young generations require or benefit from a digital detox (since they are always glued to screens), people of all ages can improve their mental well-being by cutting down on screen time. Even older adults, who use technology excessively, can find respite in stepping back every now and then.

Social connection concern

Myth: Social isolation increases during detox

Some worry unplugging would lead to social isolation and loneliness. On the contrary, taking time off screens can promote more face-to-face interactions and meaningful connections with others. It gives you an opportunity to engage in activities that promote real-world relationships rather than relying solely on virtual communication.

Work efficiency worry

Myth: Productivity declines without technology

Another myth is that your productivity would take a hit during a digital detox due to limited access to work tools and information on the web. However, many discover that getting away from constant notifications enables deeper focus on tasks at hand. This results in higher efficiency when they come back refreshed from the break.