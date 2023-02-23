Auto

Mercedes-AMG G 63 receives one of the biggest price-hikes ever

Mercedes-AMG G 63 receives one of the biggest price-hikes ever

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 23, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG G 63 gets a 9-speed automatic gearbox (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Touted as one of the most iconic SUVs in the world, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 has received a massive price hike of Rs. 75 lakh in India. The tough-looking off-roader now carries a price tag of Rs. 3.3 crore (ex-showroom). The order books for the flagship model are now open on our shores. The four-wheeler draws power from a capable 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine.

Why does this story matter?

Originally designed in 1979 as a military vehicle for various armed forces globally, the G-Wagen slowly started gaining popularity amongst the general public for its rugged, go-anywhere capabilities.

The Mercedes-AMG developed its first G-Wagen-based model, the 500 GE 6.0 AMG in 1993 with a 326hp, 6.0-liter V8 engine.

The newest G 63 model features an updated twin-turbocharged mill to comply with emission norms.

The SUV sports a clamshell bonnet and tailgate-mounted spare wheel

Mercedes-AMG G 63 has a boxy silhouette and sports a muscular clamshell bonnet, a large grille, circular LED headlights with integrated DRLs, an aggressive front bumper, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, exhaust tips, and designer alloy wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel and sleek LED taillamps are available at the rear.

It draws power from a 4.0-liter, V8 engine

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 is backed by a potent 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine that is linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox with three electronic locking differentials, and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill churns out 577hp of maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque.

The car features a tablet-like MBUX infotainment panel

On the inside, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 gets a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard with a minimalist design. It has ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control with rear AC vents and air purifier, a leather-wrapped multi-functional steering wheel, and a tablet-like MBUX infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Mercedes-AMG G 63: Pricing

In India, the order books for the Mercedes-AMG G 63 are currently open. The tough-looking SUV can now be yours with a price tag of Rs. 3.3 crore (ex-showroom). The rugged vehicle can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.