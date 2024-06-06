Next Article

Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple

By Chanshimla Varah 02:00 pm Jun 06, 202402:00 pm

What's the story A number of Sikh community members raised pro-Khalistan slogans inside the Golden Temple premises on the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Thursday. Protestors also showcased posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the 1980s leader of the pro-Khalistan movement who was killed during the military operation in June 1984. A video shared by news agency ANI showed Simranjit Singh Mann, MP from Sangrur in the 17th Lok Sabha, among those voicing pro-Khalistan slogans.

Political consequences

Operation Blue Star's aftermath: Assassination and elections

The military operation, ordered by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, resulted in her assassination by her two Sikh bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh. In the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, Beant's son Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa and radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh won as independent candidates from the Faridkot and Khadoor Sahib seats in Punjab. They were among seven independent candidates who emerged victorious in the elections.

Election outcomes

Election results and security measures amidst unrest

Sarabjeet defeated Karamjit Singh Anmol of the Aam Aadmi Party﻿ by 70,053 votes, while Amritpal defeated Kuldeep Singh Zira of Congress by 197,120 votes. To ensure public safety during the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, the Punjab Police have deployed 2,300 jawans to patrol Amritsar City. According to a police spokesperson, the contingent consists of two BSF companies, one CRPF company, 1,000 anti-riot police personnel, and cops from neighboring districts.