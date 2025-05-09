What's the story

India's Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will present India's position at an upcoming board meeting on Friday.

The meeting will consider a proposed $1.3 billion loan for Pakistan.

At a press briefing on Thursday, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Tomorrow (Friday) there is a meeting of the board of the IMF, and I'm sure that our executive director will put forward India's position."