What's the story

A National Health Service (NHS) worker, Lorna Rooke, has been awarded £28,989.61 (almost ₹34 lakh) in damages by a Croydon employment tribunal.

She was granted compensation after a ruling that she had been subject to workplace "detriment" due to being likened to the Star Wars villain Darth Vader.

Such comparisons were termed "insulting" and "upsetting" by the judge.