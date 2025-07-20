AP liquor scam: Jagan named as receiver of kickbacks

The Andhra Pradesh police have filed a 305-page chargesheet in connection with the ₹3,500 crore liquor scam. The document names former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a receiver of kickbacks, but does not name him as an accused. It states that Reddy received kickbacks of ₹50-60 crore monthly through key accused Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy and others.

Key figure 'Mastermind and co-conspirator' of the scam The chargesheet also identifies Rajasekhar Reddy as the "mastermind and co-conspirator" of the scam. He is accused of manipulating excise policies and replacing automated order for supply (OFS) processes with manual ones. The document alleges he created shell distilleries and funneled kickbacks to Jagan through Balaji Govindappa, another accused in the case.

Arrest made SIT arrests YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has arrested YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy. His arrest came after hours of questioning. The Enforcement Directorate had earlier filed a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to investigate alleged irregularities in liquor sales in Andhra Pradesh.