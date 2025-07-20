Page Loader
AP liquor scam: Jagan named as receiver of kickbacks
The chargesheet runs into 305 pages

By Snehil Singh
Jul 20, 2025
04:49 pm
What's the story

The Andhra Pradesh police have filed a 305-page chargesheet in connection with the ₹3,500 crore liquor scam. The document names former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a receiver of kickbacks, but does not name him as an accused. It states that Reddy received kickbacks of ₹50-60 crore monthly through key accused Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy and others.

Key figure

'Mastermind and co-conspirator' of the scam

The chargesheet also identifies Rajasekhar Reddy as the "mastermind and co-conspirator" of the scam. He is accused of manipulating excise policies and replacing automated order for supply (OFS) processes with manual ones. The document alleges he created shell distilleries and funneled kickbacks to Jagan through Balaji Govindappa, another accused in the case.

Arrest made

SIT arrests YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has arrested YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy. His arrest came after hours of questioning. The Enforcement Directorate had earlier filed a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to investigate alleged irregularities in liquor sales in Andhra Pradesh.

Political backlash

Several leaders condemn arrest

Several YSRCP leaders have condemned Midhun Reddy's arrest, alleging it is a case of "political vendetta" by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Former ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), among others, expressed concerns over the misuse of power to target opposition leaders in a press release. The chargesheet also alleges Rajasekhar Reddy laundered funds through over 30 shell firms for election funding and investments in luxury assets abroad.