Meenakshi Lekhi injured on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Former Union minister of state Meenakshi Lekhi was injured while on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, officials said. The incident occurred at Darchen, the starting point of the Mount Kailash parikrama in Tibet. Lekhi fell off a horse during the pilgrimage and had to cut her journey short due to the injury.

Recovery update Lekhi recuperating at ITBP camp in Gunji After the incident, Lekhi was safely brought back into Indian territory from Tibet. She is now recuperating at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Gunji, Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. The ITBP took her to the Gunji camp after Chinese officials handed her over at Lipulekh following her injury at Darchen.

Evacuation delay Authorities monitoring weather for her evacuation Pithoragarh District Information Officer Santosh Chand said they are closely monitoring the weather to evacuate Lekhi. Due to inclement weather, authorities are currently unable to airlift her. If conditions improve, she will be airlifted to Dehradun by helicopter; otherwise, road transport will be arranged for her transfer to an appropriate medical facility.