Technology

Nokia T21 tablet, with 2K display, launched at Rs. 18,000

Nokia T21 tablet, with 2K display, launched at Rs. 18,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 17, 2023, 04:35 pm 2 min read

The Nokia T21 is equipped with dual speakers as well as microphones

HMD Global-led Nokia is back with another tablet in the Indian market, dubbed Nokia T21. As for the highlights, the device offers a 2K LCD screen with stylus support, 8MP front, and rear cameras, up to 512GB of expandable storage, and an 8,200mAh battery with 18W charging support. It is available in a 4GB/64GB configuration which comes in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi+4G variants.

Why does this story matter?

Nokia is making efforts to re-establish its place in India. Following the launch in the global markets, the company has now introduced the T21 tablet in India.

It succeeds the previously launched T20. However, looking at its specifications, the T21 doesn't seem to have noticeable upgrades over its predecessor.

The tablet is mainly targeted at students needing a device for educational purposes/media consumption.

The device offers a 2K LCD screen

The Nokia T21 offers a conventional design with symmetrical borders, sandblasted aluminum body, and IP52-rated dust and water resistance. The tablet sports a 10.36-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 5:3 aspect ratio, 360 nits of brightness, and Widevine L1 support for content streaming. It also gets support for Wacom WGP and Active ES 2.0 stylus technologies.

It gets an 8MP camera on the front/rear

The Nokia T21 is equipped with an 8MP (AF) camera on the rear, paired with an LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP camera for taking selfies and video calls.

The tablet houses an 8,200mAh battery

The Nokia T21 is powered by a UNISOC T612 processor, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. It also supports up to 512GB of expandable storage. The tablet boots Android 12, and packs an 8,200mAh battery with 18W charging support. On the connectivity end, it includes 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

Nokia T21: Pricing and availability

The Nokia T21 is up for pre-bookings via the official e-store in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi+4G trims that cost Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. The tablet will go on sale starting January 22. It'll get two OS upgrades and three years of security updates.