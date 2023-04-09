Technology

Apple's MacBook Air M2 is retailing with Rs. 12,000 discount

Apple's MacBook Air M2 is retailing with Rs. 12,000 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 09, 2023, 04:43 pm 2 min read

The MacBook Air M2 offers up to 18 hours of video playback

Apple's MacBook Air 2022 with an M2 chip, is currently available for purchase with huge discounts and bank offers via Croma. If the price of the M2-powered MacBook Air has kept you from purchasing it, now is the time to make the move. The energy-efficient laptop has enough processing power to manage your load-intensive workflows, gaming, and video editing.

Why does this story matter?

Apple unveiled the new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022. The device comes with a remarkably thin body and offers a brighter and larger display with narrower bezels.

It also gets more enhanced features. The newer M2-powered MacBook Air outperforms the previous generation model which houses the M1 chip.

The laptop is a suitable pick for anyone seeking a MacBook with attractive discounts.

Everything to know about the deal

The MacBook Air M2 was introduced starting at Rs. 1,19,900 for its base 8GB/256GB configuration. While the pricing remains the same on the official website, buyers can grab the laptop at Rs. 1,12,990 via Croma, meaning a discount of Rs. 6,910. The e-commerce site is also offering Rs. 5,000 HDFC Bank discount. These benefits reduce the device's price by Rs. 11,910.

The laptop flaunts an aluminum body

The MacBook Air M2 bears an aluminum chassis, narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard, a Force Touch trackpad, and a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. It features a 13.6-inch WQXGA+(1664x2560 pixels) Liquid Retina screen with True Tone technology, 224ppi pixel density, and 500-nits of maximum brightness. Dimensions-wise, it is 11.3mm thick and weighs 1.24kg. The discount is applicable to the Space Gray and Midnight colors.

It includes two Thunderbolt ports

The MacBook Air M2 includes two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and a 3.5mm earphone jack. Wireless connectivity duties on the laptop are handled by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device gets 2TB of storage

The MacBook Air M2 houses an Apple M2 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of onboard SSD storage. The device runs on macOS. Under the hood, it packs a 52.6Wh battery, which can be charged using the bundled 30W Type-C power adapter. The laptop is equipped with quad speakers and a 1080p FaceTime camera.