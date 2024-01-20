Google is developing Pixel Watch 3 in 2 different sizes

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:13 am Jan 20, 202409:13 am

This move will help Google in competing with Samsung and Apple

Google is planning to launch two sizes of its upcoming Pixel Watch 3, according to 9to5Google. This will address the main design issue of its previous models being too small. The tech giant aims to appeal to a broader audience by offering different size options for its smartwatches this year. This move is seen as an attempt to compete with market leaders like Samsung and Apple, who already provide various size options for their wearables.

Comparing with Samsung and Apple

Currently, Samsung sells the Galaxy Watch 6 in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in 43mm and 47mm, but with extra features. The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in 41mm as well as 45mm sizes. Some consumers have chosen Samsung over Google's Pixel Watch due to its larger size options. Google's decision to introduce a bigger variant for the Pixel Watch 3 aims to capture this segment of the market.

Potential design improvements for the Pixel Watch 3

Google has not revealed any plans to differentiate features between the two Pixel Watch 3 sizes besides screen size and possibly a larger battery. However, it is hoped that the company will reduce the bezel and provide a larger screen on the smaller model. One major question that remains is whether current bands will be compatible with the new bigger size, given the curvature. The reorganization of Fitbit and Google hardware should not impact product development in the short term.

Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Pixel Watch 3 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the Pixel Watch 2 priced at Rs. 39,900.