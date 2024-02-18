Trading at $353 today, BNB is up by over 9% in the last seven days

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, BNB

Feb 18, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.89% in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $51,564.65. It is up by 6.76% compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.05% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,796.37. Compared to the previous week, it is up by 11.04%. Their market capitalizations stand at $1.014 trillion and $336.12 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $353.46, down 1.78% from yesterday and 9.1% up from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 1.34% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.87% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 5.6%) and $0.088 (down 1.68%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone down by 0.22% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $109.04 (down 0.11%), $7.76 (up 2.3%), $0.0000099 (down 0.88%), and $0.99 (down 1.16%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.22% down while Polka Dot has moved up by 7.02%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 2.74% whereas Polygon is 9.09% up.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Worldcoin, The Graph, Filecoin, Injective, and Render. They are trading at $5.29 (up 19.96%), $0.22 (up 17.45%), $6.25 (up 8.69%), $37.17 (up 8.23%), and $5.65 (up 8.12%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $1 (flat), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are THORChain, Bitget Token, Stacks, VeChain, and Sei. They are trading at $5.35 (down 8.07%), $1.04 (down 6.54%), $2.49 (down 6.39%), $0.044 (down 6.18%), and $0.99 (down 4.96%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $39.03 (down 2.29%), $19.57 (up 0.63%), $12.95 (down 1.2%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), and $7.59 (up 2.79%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $13.39 (up 0.12%), $3.07 (down 1.94%), $2.6 (up 2.86%), $5.18 (down 3.54%), and $0.99 (down 1.48%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.94 trillion, a 0.69% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.18 billion, which marks a 17.39% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.68 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.39 trillion.