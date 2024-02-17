Bitcoin's market capitalization stands just under $1.02 trillion

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 11:22 am Feb 17, 202411:22 am

What's the story Bitcoin has slipped 0.48% in the past 24 hours to currently trade at $51,929.87. It is 9.49% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down by 1.81% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,787.66. It is up by 11.18% in the last seven days. Their market capitalizations stand at $1.019 trillion and $335.05 billion, respectively.

Next Article

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $358.99, a 0.98% decrease from yesterday and 10.46% higher than last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 2.38% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 6.47% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 2.47%) and $0.088 (down 1.54%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone down by 1.25% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $108.84 (down 3.72%), $7.58 (down 2.99%), $0.0000099 (down 2.18%), and $0.99 (up 3.55%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 1.25% while Polka Dot has moved up by 4.7%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 3.41% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 9.29%.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Bitget Token, Siacoin, Kaspa, SATS, and Chiliz. They are trading at $1.12 (up 30.18%), $0.011 (up 17.83%), $0.11 (up 14.63%), $0.00055 (up 9.38%), and $0.11 (up 6.72%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $0.99 (up 0.03%), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Bonk, Monero, MultiversX, Aptos, and Render. They are trading at $0.000011 (down 6.92%), $119.26 (down 6.71%), $58.48 (down 6.17%), $9.68 (down 5.63%), and $5.2 (down 5.61%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, or decentralized finance, refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $39.74 (down 5.21%), $19.37 (down 3.29%), $12.98 (down 5.81%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $7.38 (up 1.03%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $12.98 (down 5.8%), $3.09 (down 2.14%), $2.50 (down 3.33%), $5.33 (up 7.38%), and $0.99 (down 2.3%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.95 trillion, a 0.06% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.85 billion, which marks a 22.34% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.7 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.38 trillion.