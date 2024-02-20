Ethereum is up 1.10% from yesterday

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 11:18 am Feb 20, 202411:18 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.67% in the last 24 hours, trading at $51,791.33. It is 3.63% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.10% from yesterday, and is currently trading at $2,924.14. It has increased 10.35% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,018.78 billion and $351.48 billion, respectively.

Next Article

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $354.61, up 0.61% from yesterday and 8.54% up from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 1.50% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.31% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 0.96%) and $0.088 (up 2.91%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 3.43% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $110.21 (down 1.55%), $7.88 (up 1.14%), $0.0000099 (up 0.11%), and $0.99 (down 1.85%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 3.43%, while Polka Dot has gained 6.88%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 2.33% of its value, whereas Polygon is 12.44% up.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Arweave, Hedera, Filecoin, Kaspa, and Worldcoin. They are trading at $14.83 (up 21.66%), $0.11 (up 12.72%), $7.24 (up 12.70%), $0.11 (up 11.79%), and $6.83 (up 8.42%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $35300 (down 3.79%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are SATS, Pyth Network, The Graph, Blur, and BitTorrent (New). They are trading at $0.00055 (down 8.44%), $0.55 (down 8.15%), $0.22 (down 7.73%), $0.77 (down 7.11%), and $0.0000011 (down 6.94%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $39.42 (down 2.26%), $19.84 (down 1.19%), $14.53 (up 6.58%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $7.69 (up 0.99%), respectively.

NFT

Check out top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $14.38 (up 7.41%), $3.32 (down 3.85%), $2.71 (up 7.39%), $6.20 (up 10.25%), and $0.99 (down 0.75%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market capitalization is $1.98 trillion, a 0.43% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.15 billion, which marks a 6.18% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.64 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.42 trillion.