Next Article

The alphanumeric codes are available for all players to enhance their gaming experience

Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for June 5

By Mudit Dube 10:46 am Jun 05, 202410:46 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX﻿, a renowned battle royale mobile game, has launched new redeem codes for today. These codes are part of the game's continuous initiative to boost player engagement and provide exclusive in-game rewards. The 12-character alphanumeric codes are available for all players to enhance their gaming experience. However, there is a daily limit on the number of claims that can be made. Players are allowed to make only 500 claims per day within a 12-18 hour window.

Code list

Some codes may not work due to server restrictions

The redeem codes for June 5 include: V3Y7L8N9W1T5EK2S C6T5P8EB3D7S1V2N F2A8L6Z7Q3N9JE5R K8J3T2EW4P1V6S9U X2G4H7Y3L5F1EN9T T7L6G3EM1P4K8F5N M9U3V5T2J7B1ED8P Q1V2X5ED8S6B7L4R N9Z2W1V4U7F6EH3J R9D3XE2T1P4J7K6M Y1B2T5L8N7H6ES4W S2J5C3ED1N4M8P7K F3Z4P8T6S1L5BE7D 9R6Y4W8J7L2BE5S1 P5H1NE8U3M2D4Z9E L3G7T1X6V4M9YE5S U5B9D1WE8T2L7J6M P7Z2Q3B9N4S6XE8T Some of these codes may not work due to server restrictions.

Reward redemption

How to claim exclusive rewards in Free Fire MAX

To redeem these codes, players must visit the official rewards redemption website for Garena Free Fire MAX and sign into their registered account via Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID. After entering the provided codes one-by-one into the designated text box and confirming their entry, associated rewards will be sent to the player's in-game mailbox.