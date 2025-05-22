'Move from coast': Tsunami alert after 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Greece
What's the story
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck near the Greek island of Crete early on Thursday, according to the Institute of Geodynamics.
The tremors were felt across the region, including parts of Israel, Egypt, and Cyprus.
The quake struck at 6:19am local time and was centered north of Crete at a depth of 69km, preliminary data from the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and United States Geological Survey (USGS) showed.
Epicenter details
Epicenter located near major Cretan cities
The ESMC later recorded the magnitude as 6.3.
The epicenter of the quake was located roughly 59km from Agios Nikolaos and around 74km from Irakleion, both major cities on Crete.
Tremors were felt across the Aegean Islands and mainland Greece, including Athens. Reports of shaking also came from as far away as Israel, Egypt, and Cyprus.
A user-submitted report on EMSC's website described it as a "big tremble" that woke up a resident in Agios Nikolaos.
Tsunami warning
Tsunami alert issued for Crete
In the wake of the recent seismic activity, a tsunami alert was issued for Greece.
Tourists on the holiday island of Crete have been told to "move away from the coast."
There has been no serious damage recorded as a result of the earthquake, but authorities are fearful of more movement.
Last Monday, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Greece, with its epicenter near the shore of Crete.
Seismic history
Region's seismic activity and recent earthquakes
The region where Thursday's quake struck is among Europe's most seismically active, with the African and Eurasian tectonic plates meeting.
Earthquakes are frequent in this region, especially along the Hellenic Arc, known for its large and destructive quakes.
Between January 26 and February 13, over 18,400 quakes were recorded off islands in the Cyclades archipelago, according to the University of Athens seismology laboratory.