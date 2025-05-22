What's the story

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck near the Greek island of Crete early on Thursday, according to the Institute of Geodynamics.

The tremors were felt across the region, including parts of Israel, Egypt, and Cyprus.

The quake struck at 6:19am local time and was centered north of Crete at a depth of 69km, preliminary data from the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and United States Geological Survey (USGS) showed.