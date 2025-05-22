2 Israeli embassy staffers shot dead in DC; suspect apprehended
What's the story
Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, were shot and killed on Wednesday night outside the Capital Jewish Museum.
The incident occurred during an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee's DC Young Professional Board.
The victims, a man and a woman, were shot while exiting the event, sources informed CBS.
They also told the channel that the attack appears to be a targeted one and that other employees who were at the event were also injured.
Incident details
Suspect reportedly shouted 'free Palestine' after shooting
According to reports, the suspect yelled "Free Palestine" after the shooting and was later seen wearing a keffiyeh.
"After the shooting a guy came inside saying he saw it and needed water and a safe space, then whipped out a keffiyeh and yelled free Palestine a bunch before being escorted out," Josh Kraushaar of the Jewish Insider said.
The Capital Jewish Museum is located at 575 3rd St NW, near both the FBI field office and the US attorney's office.
Twitter Post
Visuals near the crime scene
🚨Two Israeli embassy employees killed in shooting near Jewish Museum in Washington pic.twitter.com/rndS3KdU1X— 🏴☠️𝒮𝓊𝓇𝓇𝑒𝓃𝒹𝑒𝓇🏴☠️ (@BC7_Games) May 22, 2025
Official response
Israeli UN envoy condemns shooting as 'anti-Semitic terrorism'
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon condemned the shooting as an "act of anti-Semitic terrorism."
He stressed that harming diplomats and the Jewish community is "crossing a red line."
The Capital Jewish Museum, like many other Jewish institutions in the US, has faced security concerns amid increasing antisemitism.
The museum recently obtained a grant to improve its security, in part due to a new exhibit on LGBT pride.
FBI
FBI working with Metropolitan police
US Attorney General Pam Bondi said that she was "on the scene of the horrible shooting outside the Washington, DC Capital Jewish Museum."
While FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X that "my team and I have been briefed on the shooting tonight in downtown DC outside the Capital Jewish Museum and near our Washington Field Office."
Patel stated that the FBI was cooperating with Metropolitan Police in the probe.
Suspect
Suspect in custody
A suspect has since been taken into custody, police told a press conference.
Police chief Pamela Smith stated that before the incident, the suspect had been seen pacing outside the museum. He then approached a group of four people and produced a handgun before opening fire.
According to Israeli envoy Yechiel Leiter, the victims were "a couple about to be engaged." He said the man had bought a ring this week "with the intention of proposing next week in Jerusalem."