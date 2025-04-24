When in Iran, do try these authentic dishes
What's the story
Iranian cuisine is replete with delicious vegan-friendly snacks.
These snacks are known for their unique flavors and textures, making them a delightful choice for anyone looking to explore new culinary experiences.
From crispy rice treats to savory pastries, these snacks give you a taste of Iran's rich culinary heritage.
Here are some must-try crispy Iranian snacks every vegan should add to their snack repertoire.
Fruity Treat
Lavashak: A fruity delight
Lavashak is a famous Iranian fruit leather made from pureed fruits such as plums, apricots or cherries.
This tangy and chewy snack is sun-dried to perfection.
It is often eaten as a sweet treat or paired with nuts to add a bit of crunch.
Lavashak is naturally vegan and delivers a fruity punch in every bite.
Sweet pastry
Koloocheh: Sweet pastry snack
Koloocheh is an Iranian pastry stuffed with sweet fillings like dates or walnuts.
The outer layer is crisp and flaky, while the stuffing adds sweetness and richness to the snack.
These pastries are usually eaten during festive occasions but can be relished anytime as a delectable vegan snack.
Chickpea delight
Nokhodchi: Chickpea cookies
Nokhodchi are traditional Persian cookies made from chickpea flour, sugar, and cardamom.
These teeny cookies have a crumbly texture and are usually shaped into small clovers or rounds.
They provide a nutty flavor with hints of spice from the cardamom, making them an excellent choice for vegans looking for something sweet yet different.
Nutty brittle
Sohan asali: Nutty brittle snack
Sohan asali is an Iranian brittle made from almonds or pistachios mixed with caramelized sugar and saffron.
This crunchy snack has an aromatic flavor profile thanks to saffron threads used in preparation.
Sohan asali offers both sweetness and nuttiness in each bite while being completely plant-based.