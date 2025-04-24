What's the story

Iranian cuisine is replete with delicious vegan-friendly snacks.

These snacks are known for their unique flavors and textures, making them a delightful choice for anyone looking to explore new culinary experiences.

From crispy rice treats to savory pastries, these snacks give you a taste of Iran's rich culinary heritage.

Here are some must-try crispy Iranian snacks every vegan should add to their snack repertoire.