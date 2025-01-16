Trump, Biden both claim credit for Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
What's the story
United States President-elect Donald Trump has taken full credit for brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The deal was finalized only five days before his inauguration.
Announcing the agreement on his Truth Social network, Trump wrote, "We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!"
He credited his "Historic Victory in November" for it, seeing it as a global endorsement of peace.
Credit controversy
Biden questions Trump's sole credit claim for ceasefire
Like Trump, outgoing President Joe Biden claimed that he played a role, adding that a deal was reached under the precise contours of a plan he had set out in late May.
However, he admitted that both he and Trump are on the same page with this deal.
The truce ends a 15-month-long conflict in Gaza that started with a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.
Agreement specifics
Ceasefire agreement details and reactions unveiled
The three-phase deal will go into force Sunday, according to Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, whose country hosted weeks of heated discussions.
In the initial six-week phase, Israeli soldiers will withdraw to the Gaza border, allowing displaced Palestinians to return home and transferring hostages and prisoners.
Over these six weeks, Hamas would release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for 100 Palestinian prisoners with life sentences.
Varied responses
Mixed reactions to the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement
Furthermore, Israel will free 1,000 Palestinian inmates who were not part of the October 7 attacks and release an unidentified number of Palestinian prisoners in Gaza or overseas.
Humanitarian aid would be transported to the enclave, and hospitals and health care facilities would be reconstructed.
In his statement, Biden hailed "many months of intensive diplomacy" by the US, Egypt, and Qatar.
"My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done," he said, adding, "This day has finally come."
Peace prospects
Trump expresses hope for future peace agreements
Last month, Trump warned that "all hell will break loose" if Hamas did not promise to release prisoners by January 20, and his Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, attended talks in the region to push for a deal.
After the deal, Trump thanked Witkoff and stated that the US will continue to work closely with Israel and its partners to guarantee that Gaza never again becomes a terrorist sanctuary.