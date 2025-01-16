What's the story

United States President-elect Donald Trump has taken full credit for brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The deal was finalized only five days before his inauguration.

Announcing the agreement on his Truth Social network, Trump wrote, "We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!"

He credited his "Historic Victory in November" for it, seeing it as a global endorsement of peace.