Summarize Simplifying... In short A report suggests that President Biden's mental acuity has been a concern, with aides managing his public image and filtering negative news.

Despite struggles with recall, the White House defends his engagement and accomplishments, citing daily policy discussions and a modern approach to administration.

First Lady Jill Biden also plays a key role in managing his image, supporting him throughout his political career.

Biden's aides adjust schedule based on his energy levels

White House aides hid Biden's mental impairment from beginning: Report

By Chanshimla Varah 01:25 pm Dec 20, 202401:25 pm

What's the story White House aides have been hiding President Joe Biden's mental decline from the public since the beginning of his presidency, a Wall Street Journal report said. Staffers reportedly managed the 82-year-old president's schedule and limited interactions to shield him. From January 2021, aides adjusted Biden's daily plans to accommodate his fluctuating energy levels, often rescheduling meetings for later in the day based on his "good days and bad days," the report claimed.

Public image

Aides manage Biden's public appearances amid health concerns

Biden's public appearances were also tightly controlled by his aides, who created a protective shell around him during the COVID-19 pandemic. The president often relied on notecards and struggled with off-script moments, often misremembering names or facts. To mitigate these issues, a voice coach was hired to improve his tone, and staffers filtered negative news reports to maintain a positive public image for Biden.

Interview struggles

Biden's mental acuity questioned during legal interview prep

The report also highlighted an incident where Biden's mental acuity was questioned during preparations for a legal interview with special counsel Robert Hur. Despite his eagerness to participate, Biden struggled with recall during prep sessions and even forgot the year his son Beau died in an October 2023 session. Other staffers also withheld bad headlines from Biden's daily news stack, misleading him about the public's perception of his job performance, which fell to a 70-year low in 2024.

Official response

White House defends Biden's engagement and accomplishments

Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates disputed claims of minimal engagement by Biden. Bates said that "President Biden speaks with members of his cabinet daily" and engages in frequent policy discussions. "President Biden leads a modern administration. Cabinet meetings are an important tradition, but the contemporary work environment means they can be fewer and far between," he said. He also defended Biden's record as "the most accomplished" among modern presidents due to his attention to policy details and diverse opinions.

Image management

First Lady Jill Biden's role in managing president's image

According to the Journal report, First Lady Jill Biden also played a crucial role in controlling her husband's public image. She reportedly tried to keep him from answering press questions alone for long periods, fearing he might be caught off-guard by questions. The first lady has supported her husband throughout his decades-long career, from his days as a Delaware senator to becoming commander-in-chief, frequently serving as the deciding voice behind many of Biden's political decisions.