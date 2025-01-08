Why Trump wants to buy Greenland
What's the story
President-elect Donald Trump has revived his plans to buy Greenland, an autonomous territory under Denmark's jurisdiction.
The idea was first floated during his last term in 2019.
The details of Trump's objectives regarding a Greenland under US control are not entirely obvious. However, on Tuesday, he stated that the United States needs both the Panama Canal and Greenland for "economic security."
Geopolitical significance
Greenland's strategic importance and mineral wealth
The president-elect mused about buying Greenland while campaigning, then renewed interest again last month.
"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," he wrote on Truth Social.
And on Tuesday, Trump paid a visit to Greenland as a tourist, he claims. He was greeted by local admirers, and a Danish newspaper even blogged about the visit.
Location
Why is Greenland important
Despite its sparse population, Greenland holds immense geopolitical value owing to its rich reserves of rare earth minerals.
These minerals are critical for national defense and the transition to green energy.
The island's strategic location between the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans makes it even more important. It also hosts a large US military base, making the US even more interested in this region.
Political reaction
Greenland and Denmark's response to Trump's proposal
Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede has categorically stated that "Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland," showing no inclination toward becoming part of the United States.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen echoed this sentiment, asserting that "Greenland is not for sale" and emphasizing the need to respect Greenland's autonomy.
She also highlighted Denmark's strong alliance with the US but maintained that decisions about Greenland's future should be made by its people.
Symbolic move
Denmark's royal gesture and Greenland's stance on independence
In a move some see as a response to Trump's interest, Denmark's King Frederik X recently updated the country's coat of arms to prominently feature symbols representing Greenland and the Faroe Islands.
The Danish Royal House announced the new design, which is the first since 1972, stating that the king wished to create a "contemporary royal coat of arms that both reflects the Realm and takes into account history as well as heraldic tradition."