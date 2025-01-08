Explained: How Santa Ana winds are fueling California's Palisades fire
What's the story
A wildfire, which started around 10:30am has been spreading rapidly in the Pacific Palisades region of Los Angeles, aided by powerful Santa Ana winds.
The blaze has already destroyed several homes and forced the evacuation of around 30,000 residents.
As it continues to spread across nearly 3,000 acres without containment, over 13,000 structures remain under threat.
Official statement
Governor Newsom confirms destruction, issues warning
California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed the widespread destruction caused by the fire, saying "many structures" have been destroyed. He also warned that the situation is critical.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued red flag warnings from central California's coast to the US-Mexico border, warning of a "particularly dangerous situation" for areas such as Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills, Malibu, and San Fernando Valley.
Wind factor
Santa Ana winds: A significant factor in wildfire spread
The Santa Ana winds—dry and warm gusts from California's interior propelled by high-pressure systems—are a major contributor to the fire's rapid spread.
The winds pick up speed through mountain passes, raising the risk of wildfires by drying out vegetation and spreading flames quickly.
Moreover, during a Santa Ana wind, humidity levels can drop into the single digits. The lack of humidity in the air causes plants, both living and dead, to dry out and become fire-prone.
Precautionary steps
Power outages and preemptive measures amid severe winds
The current winds have been termed "life-threatening" and the strongest seen in over a decade.
The strong winds have also left around 28,000 customers without power.
As a precautionary step to avoid further wildfires, Edison International's Southern California utility has turned off power for around 17,700 homes and businesses.
If winds pick up, further cuts could impact as many as 438,000 customers.
Impact assessment
Firefighting efforts and cultural landmarks at risk
Firefighting efforts are being hindered due to the strong winds, with Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone noting that using aerial resources is especially difficult under these conditions.
The fire has also threatened cultural landmarks such as the Getty Villa Museum. While some vegetation on site has burned, the museum's staff and collection remain safe.
The winds are expected to peak from Tuesday through early Wednesday afternoon but may not die down until Saturday.