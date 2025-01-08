Southern California wildfire: Blaze destroys nearly 3,400 acres; 30,000 evacuated
What's the story
The city of Los Angeles has declared a state of emergency as rapidly spreading wildfires, fueled by strong winds, continue to rage.
The two major fires, dubbed the Palisades and Eaton Fires, are currently raging uncontrollably in the northern foothills.
According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire), the Palisades fire more than doubled in size Tuesday evening (local time), reaching 2,921 acres from 1,262 earlier that afternoon.
Evacuation underway
Palisades fire prompts over 30,000 evacuations
LA Mayor Karen Bass announced the emergency declaration with an aim to "amplify our response" and expedite recovery efforts.
The Palisades Fire has forced over 30,000 evacuations in Los Angeles County alone. It has already burned over 2,900 acres and threatens some 13,000 structures.
Governor Gavin Newsom has also declared a state of emergency for the county amid the developments.
Firefighting efforts
Firefighters battle blazes amid intense winds
Firefighters are battling the blaze on foot and from the air in the Santa Monica Mountains.
The fire's rapid spread is being fueled by intense Santa Ana winds, leading to chaotic scenes as residents flee to safety.
The L.A. Unified School District has closed four schools due to safety concerns arising from these fires.
Eaton fire
Eaton fire destroys 400 acres near Pasadena
The second major fire, the Eaton Fire, is currently raging in Altadena near Pasadena. It has already scorched 400 acres and continues to spread as high winds are complicating efforts to contain it.
CalFire has warned of potential rapid fire growth due to low humidity and dry fuels in the area.
Many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the wildfire's origin, are under a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" red flag warning this week.
Twitter Post
Visuals of Palisade fire
Pacific Palisade fire made Southern California look like an absolute Horror movie.— Z-DRAGON (@IBZDRAGON) January 8, 2025
Everyone is FORCED to evacuate, They are out of Water, Fighter Fighters, The wind is so strong that Tunker planes can't do their job and it's set to increase!
2025 starting crazy, Prayers! pic.twitter.com/PpWYrayT5C
Weather forecast
Worsening winds and power cuts expected
The National Weather Service has predicted the winds will worsen, reaching up to 161km/h through Wednesday morning.
Areas at extreme risk include San Fernando Valley, Pasadena, and Burbank.
Apart from this, power cuts may affect half a million utility customers as a measure to reduce fire risks.
The ongoing windstorm is expected to last several days.
Southern California hasn't had significant rainfall since last April, and a buildup of dry fuel, combined with the winds, has the region on edge.