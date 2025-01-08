What's the story

The city of Los Angeles has declared a state of emergency as rapidly spreading wildfires, fueled by strong winds, continue to rage.

The two major fires, dubbed the Palisades and Eaton Fires, are currently raging uncontrollably in the northern foothills.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire), the Palisades fire more than doubled in size Tuesday evening (local time), reaching 2,921 acres from 1,262 earlier that afternoon.