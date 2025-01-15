Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire agreement to end Gaza conflict: Reports
What's the story
Israel and Hamas have reportedly agreed to a ceasefire, which could bring an end to the 15-month long conflict in Gaza.
The deal was reached after months of sporadic negotiations, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, with the backing of the United States.
The timing comes just ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.
Agreement specifics
Ceasefire agreement details gradual withdrawal, hostage exchange
The ceasefire deal includes a six-week initial phase and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
A major component of the deal is a hostage exchange between the two sides. Hamas will free Israeli hostages, while Israel will release Palestinian prisoners.
The reciprocal release is viewed as a vital step toward restoring peace after the brutal war that has deeply affected the Middle East.
War aftermath
Conflict's inception and devastating impact on Gaza
The conflict started when Hamas-led terrorists breached security barriers on October 7, 2023. They infiltrated Israeli communities, killing 1,200 soldiers and civilians.
More than 250 Israeli and foreign hostages were also abducted during the breach.
In retaliation, Israeli forces launched an invasion of Gaza which has left over 46,000 dead according to Gaza's health ministry.
Humanitarian crisis
Gaza's humanitarian crisis amid conflict
The conflict has left much of Gaza in ruins, with hundreds of thousands of people forced to live in tents and makeshift shelters amid the winter cold.
The ceasefire agreement is viewed as a potential turning point that could pave the way for rebuilding efforts and humanitarian aid in the region.
However, the long-term impact of this war on Gaza's infrastructure and population remains a major concern.