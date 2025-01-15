Kamala roasted for 'word salad' advice to LA fire victims
What's the story
Vice President Kamala Harris has been slammed for her long and winding comments during a White House briefing on the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires.
She asked Southern California residents to be patient as first responders worked to secure neighborhoods.
Social media users called her message a "word salad," pointing out its excessive length and that it could have been more concise.
Online backlash
Social media users criticize Harris's lengthy advice
Harris's exact words were, "It's critically important that, to the extent you can find anything that gives you an ability to be patient in this extremely dangerous and unprecedented crisis, that you do."
This drew criticism from social media users who found her advice "tone-deaf," considering the gravity of the situation.
One user wrote, "Imagine telling people who have lost everything to just be patient."
Another slammed Harris for providing vague guidance during a crisis that needs immediate action.
Wardrobe controversy
ABC News journalists defend David Muir's wardrobe mishap
In other news, ABC News journalists T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach came to the defense of their colleague David Muir after he was slammed for using a clothespin to cinch his jacket while reporting on the wildfires.
The adjustment was visible during a broadcast, prompting some to call him a "narcissist."
Robach said cinching jackets is common in TV for a cleaner look, while Holmes said Muir may not have been aware of the pin due to distractions during reporting.
Twitter Post
Video of Muir live reporting
ABC’s David Muir using clothes pins to make his prop fire jacket look good on camera. No one cares about your image, we just want the news! People are losing everything they own, no one cares how you look. pic.twitter.com/bP1Fg9AX4Y— Bryan Jacoby (@BryJacoby) January 9, 2025