What's the story

Two senior justices of the Iranian Supreme Court were shot dead outside the tribunal building in Tehran on Saturday.

According to reports, the attacker committed suicide after opening fire on the judges outside the Supreme Court.

Iranian television said a security for one of the justices was also wounded.

The victims were identified as Hojjat al-Islam Razini and Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Moqisseh.