Gunman shoots dead 2 Supreme Court judges in Tehran
What's the story
Two senior justices of the Iranian Supreme Court were shot dead outside the tribunal building in Tehran on Saturday.
According to reports, the attacker committed suicide after opening fire on the judges outside the Supreme Court.
Iranian television said a security for one of the justices was also wounded.
The victims were identified as Hojjat al-Islam Razini and Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Moqisseh.
Victims' profile
Victims identified, praised for their judicial contributions
Both justices oversaw separate branches of the court and were known for their work against national security crimes, espionage, and terrorism.
The judiciary's media center described them as "courageous and experienced."
Notably, this wasn't Razini's first brush with such violence; he had survived an assassination attempt in 1998 when he was head of Tehran's judiciary.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation underway, attacker's identity and motive unknown
"Preliminary investigations indicate that the perpetrator had no prior cases in the Supreme Court nor was he one of its visitors," a statement by the media center of the judiciary said.
The attacker's identity and motive remain unknown.
