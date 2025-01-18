Canada deports nearly 2,000 Indians in 2024
What's the story
In 2024, Canada deported a record number of nearly 2,000 Indian nationals from the country.
According to data from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the figure stood at 1,932 last year—a record high.
This is an increase of over 70% from the previous year when 1,129 Indian nationals were deported.
"The timely removal of inadmissible foreign nationals plays a critical role in supporting the integrity of Canada's immigration system," CBSA spokesperson Jacqueline Roby said.
Deportation statistics
Indians constituted 11.5% of total removals in 2024
Indians made up 11.5% of all deportations in Canada in 2024, a sharp increase from last year's 7.5%.
On the other hand, only 625 Indian citizens were deported in 2019, constituting just 5.6% of the total then.
Last year, the CBSA carried out 16,781 removals, up from 15,124 in 2023.
Nationality breakdown
Mexicans top list of deportations from Canada
Mexican nationals made up the largest group of deportations with 3,579 people in 2024, up from 3,286 last year.
Roby highlighted the significance of these removals in upholding Canada's immigration system integrity.
She said that "cases involving security, organized crime, human rights violations, and criminality are considered to be of the highest priority for the safety and security of Canada and its citizens."
Removal process
CBSA ensures fairness during removals
The CBSA also follows a risk-management regime to ensure procedural fairness during removals.
Roby noted that "the CBSA only actions a removal order once all legal avenues of recourse that can stay a removal have been exhausted."
The agency is legally obligated to remove inadmissible foreign nationals under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).
Fee increase
Canada hikes costs for removed individuals seeking return
In January, Canada announced higher costs for removed individuals wanting to return.
Starting in April, fees will increase to over $12,800 Canadian dollars ($8,833) for escorted removals and over $3,800 Canadian dollars ($2,622) for unescorted ones.
The CBSA said that "individuals being removed from Canada are required to pay for their own travel costs."
If they can't, the CBSA pays but recovers if they apply to return.