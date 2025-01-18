What's the story

In 2024, Canada deported a record number of nearly 2,000 Indian nationals from the country.

According to data from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the figure stood at 1,932 last year—a record high.

This is an increase of over 70% from the previous year when 1,129 Indian nationals were deported.

"The timely removal of inadmissible foreign nationals plays a critical role in supporting the integrity of Canada's immigration system," CBSA spokesperson Jacqueline Roby said.