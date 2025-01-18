Trump's inauguration moved indoors due to extreme cold forecast
What's the story
President-elect Donald Trump has announced a change of venue for his inauguration ceremony as Washington, D.C. is expected to face extreme cold weather.
The ceremony, which was originally planned outdoors, will now be held inside the United States Capitol Rotunda.
The decision is similar to Ronald Reagan's 1985 inauguration, which was also moved indoors due to severe cold.
Limited capacity
Inauguration venue change restricts public access
The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has acceded to Trump's request to move to move the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies indoors.
However, this move drastically restricts public access as the Rotunda can only hold about 700 people.
Only President Joe Biden, members of Congress and their spouses, and select guests will be allowed inside for the swearing-in ceremony.
Weather forecast
Coldest inauguration day since Reagan's 2nd term
The National Weather Service predicts temperatures around 22°F (-6°C) at noon on Inauguration Day, which could make it the coldest since Reagan's second inauguration.
Wind chills are expected to hover around 10 degrees during daylight hours.
Trump expressed concern over these weather conditions, saying he doesn't want "to see people hurt or injured in any way."
Ticket distribution
Public ticket holders to receive commemorative keepsakes
Due to the venue change, most public ticket holders will not be able to attend the inauguration in person. Instead, tickets will be distributed as commemorative keepsakes.
For those unable to attend the indoor ceremony, Trump announced that Capital One Arena would open for live viewing of the event.
The traditional inaugural parade route from the Capitol to the White House has also been altered and will now take place at Capital One Arena.
Parade relocation
Inaugural parade route altered, other events remain unchanged
"I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In," Trump said.
The Joint Task Force-National Capital Region is working on modifying the parade format for this indoor venue.
Despite these changes, other inaugural events including Trump's rally at Capital One Arena on Sunday and three inaugural balls on Monday evening remain unaffected.
Security measures
Security plans revised for indoor inauguration
With events moving indoors, law enforcement agencies are revising security plans.
The Secret Service and other agencies now have just three days to revise security measures that were planned over months.
Global leaders and influential figures are expected to attend Trump's inauguration, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the ceremony.