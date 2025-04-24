What's the story

Norway in winter is a perfect combination of nature's marvels and heart-pumping adventures.

From the stunning fjords to the enchanting Northern Lights, this Scandinavian country promises an experience like no other.

You will be able to discover snow-laden terrains, indulge in fun-filled snow activities, and see some of the most amazing things nature has to offer.

Here's what you shouldn't miss in Norway this winter.