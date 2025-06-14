What's the story

Israel launched airstrikes on dozens of surface-to-surface missile launchers in Iran, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

The move came after Iran retaliated with multiple missile barrages against Israeli strikes targeting its military and nuclear facilities.

The Israeli attack reportedly killed key generals and nuclear scientists.

Iranian state media says 78 people were killed in the capital alone and more than 300 were injured.

Despite international calls for de-escalation, both sides continued to exchange fire for a second day.