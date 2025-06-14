Florida man urinates on $10,500 worth food at Sam's Club
What's the story
A 70-year-old man in Florida was arrested for allegedly urinating on nearly $10,500 (over ₹9 lakh) worth of Spam and Vienna sausages at a Sam's Club store.
The incident reportedly took place in Lady Lake, Orlando area, where the accused, Patrick Francis Mitchell, was caught by a witness relieving himself in aisle 18.
Investigation details
How the authorities tracked down the accused
After the urination incident, Mitchell was seen walking to the snack section, sitting on patio furniture for about 10 minutes, then paying for his items and leaving.
Store employees alerted authorities about the incident.
Marion County Detective Ronnie Williams later confirmed that surveillance footage showed "behavior consistent with urination."
Using Mitchell's Sam's Club ID, a detective matched it with store surveillance imagery and ultimately his photograph on his Florida driver's license.
Legal proceedings
Mitchell has pleaded not guilty
Mitchell was arrested at his home in Piedmont, where he lived with his wife in a retirement community.
The store then decided to discard the contaminated products. In total, Mitchell allegedly ruined 188 bulk units of Vienna sausages and 345 units of canned Spam Classic.
He has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of criminal mischief at the Lake County Court and remains free on a $3,000 bond.