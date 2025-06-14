Tourist damages Swarovski-encrusted chair in museum for photo op
What's the story
A tourist's reckless behavior at the Palazzo Maffei museum in Verona, Italy, has sparked outrage after he damaged a delicate art installation.
The incident was captured on security footage, showing the man ignoring clear signs not to touch the piece and sitting directly on a chair studded with thousands of Swarovski crystals.
The museum later condemned the act as "superficial" and "disrespectful," saying they violated every rule of respect for art and cultural heritage.
Art piece
Chair inspired by a Van Gogh painting
The damaged installation, known as the "Van Gogh" chair, is a fragile creation by Italian artist Nicola Bolla. The chair, which draws inspiration from a famous Van Gogh painting, is completely encrusted with Swarovski crystals and was one of the exhibit's highlights.
Initially unsure if the chair could be restored, museum staff managed to fix it within days.
The museum has not revealed restoration costs or whether the couple will face financial liability.
Public reaction
Netizens slam tourists, say they should be banned from Italy
Social media users were quick to criticize the tourists' actions.
One user, Davide Baraldi, commented on the museum's post saying, "Idiots! I hope they are reported!"
Another user said, "The embodiment of mediocrity, rudeness, and ignorance."
A third user added, "Unfortunately, too many people enter museums just for a shot to post on social media and not because they have a real interest in art, which explains the ignorance and total lack of respect for places and works."