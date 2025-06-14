What's the story

A tourist's reckless behavior at the Palazzo Maffei museum in Verona, Italy, has sparked outrage after he damaged a delicate art installation.

The incident was captured on security footage, showing the man ignoring clear signs not to touch the piece and sitting directly on a chair studded with thousands of Swarovski crystals.

The museum later condemned the act as "superficial" and "disrespectful," saying they violated every rule of respect for art and cultural heritage.