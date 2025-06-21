Canva down again: Users facing login issues on web, app
What's the story
Canva, the popular online design platform, has suffered an outage. The disruption has affected many users trying to access their designs on both the website and mobile app. According to Downdetector, a site that tracks outages, over 500 reports of issues have been logged by Canva users as of 5:30pm. Most complaints are about website access issues, while some users have also reported problems with the app.
Impact
Users also unable to access saved projects
The recent outage has severely affected user access to Canva's services. Many of them have reported being unable to log into their accounts or access their saved designs on both the website and mobile app. Some users have also complained about server connection issues, further complicating their experience with the platform. Canva has not yet issued an official statement.
Twitter Post
Outage reported on X
Experiencing issues while doing work sucks—especially when you finally find the groove into doing it.— ezri (@capong) June 21, 2025
Please make it make sense @canva. How much longer you need, to fix the issue? pic.twitter.com/ZNPec7RIAa
Information
Second such incident within a month
Canva experienced a major outage on May 26, with thousands of users facing login problems and trouble accessing their projects. Most reported issues with the website, while some flagged the mobile app too. The latest incident marks the second outage in less than a month.