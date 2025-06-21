Page Loader
Canva down again: Users facing login issues on web, app

By Akash Pandey
Jun 21, 2025
06:04 pm
Canva, the popular online design platform, has suffered an outage. The disruption has affected many users trying to access their designs on both the website and mobile app. According to Downdetector, a site that tracks outages, over 500 reports of issues have been logged by Canva users as of 5:30pm. Most complaints are about website access issues, while some users have also reported problems with the app.

Users also unable to access saved projects

The recent outage has severely affected user access to Canva's services. Many of them have reported being unable to log into their accounts or access their saved designs on both the website and mobile app. Some users have also complained about server connection issues, further complicating their experience with the platform. Canva has not yet issued an official statement.

Outage reported on X

Second such incident within a month

Canva experienced a major outage on May 26, with thousands of users facing login problems and trouble accessing their projects. Most reported issues with the website, while some flagged the mobile app too. The latest incident marks the second outage in less than a month.