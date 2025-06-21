Canva experiences second outage in a month

Canva down again: Users facing login issues on web, app

By Akash Pandey 06:04 pm Jun 21, 202506:04 pm

What's the story

Canva, the popular online design platform, has suffered an outage. The disruption has affected many users trying to access their designs on both the website and mobile app. According to Downdetector, a site that tracks outages, over 500 reports of issues have been logged by Canva users as of 5:30pm. Most complaints are about website access issues, while some users have also reported problems with the app.