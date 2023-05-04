Sports

Shabnim Ismail calls time on international career: Decoding her stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 04, 2023, 03:08 pm 2 min read

Shabnim Ismail bows down as the second-highest wicket-taker in WODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

One of the finest pacers to have graced women's cricket, Shabnim Ismail has retired from international cricket. Cricket South Africa announced the same on May 3. Ismail bows down on a high as SA finished as the runners-up in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. She will continue to feature in franchise T20 competitions. Here we decode her stellar stats in international cricket.

Second-most wickets in Women's ODIs

Ismail, who debuted in 2007, scalped 191 wickets in 127 games in ODIs at a stellar economy rate of 3.70. The tally includes six four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers. Only India's Jhulan Goswami has more wickets in the format (255). Ismail is the fourth-fastest to complete 100 WODI wickets, having accomplished the feat in 68 games.

Best ODI figures for a Proteas bowler

In November 2011, the speedster returned with figures worth 6/10 against the Netherlands. These are the best Women's ODI figures by a SA bowler to date. Sune Luus is the only other SA bowler with six-fers in ODIs. She accomplished the feat twice.

Do you know?

Ismail holds the record of taking the most wickets at a single venue in the history of WODIs. She owns 24 scalps at an economy of 3.77 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Ismail played 17 games on this ground.

Fourth-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is

Ismail's tally of 123 wickets in 113 Women's T20Is at an economy of 5.77 is currently the fourth-most for a bowler. The tally includes two fifers (BBI: 5/12). Nida Dar (126), Anisa Mohammed (124), and Megan Schutt (124) are the ones ahead of her. Among full-member team players, only Mohammed (3) and Luss (2) are the others with multiple five-wicket hauls in the format.

A look at her World Cup numbers

Ismail featured in four fifty-over World Cups and all eight T20 World Cups. With 43 wickets in 32 games at an economy of 5.83, she is the leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 WCs. In WODI WCs, she is the joint-fourth-highest wicket-taker, having scalped 36 wickets in 25 games at an economy of 4.33. The tally includes a four-fer.

Here are Ismail's other accomplishments

Ismail holds the record for scalping the most ODI wickets in a calendar year - 37 in 17 games in 2022. As per ESPNcricinfo, she has the most T20I wickets where the batter was bowled (42). During the 2023 Women's T20 WC game against England, she bowled some fastest deliveries in the history of women's cricket which included a 128 KPH thunderbolt.