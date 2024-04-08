Next Article

Sheffield United hold Chelsea 2-2 in Premier League: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha

What's the story Sheffield United dug deep to earn an impressive 2-2 draw against an in-form Chelsea in the Premier League. The Blues were up and running in the 11th minute as veteran defender Thiago Silva netted in the opener. Jayden Bogle found the equalizer in the 32nd minute. Noni Madueke put Chelsea up front once again, but a 93rd-minute goal from Oli McBurnie helped the Blades.

Match stats and points table

Sheffield United made 11 attempts with six shots on target. Chelsea managed three shots on target from six attempts. The visitors enjoyed more ball possession (68%) and had an 85% pass accuracy. After 30 matches, Chelsea have raced to 44 points (W12 D8 L10). The Blues have scored 55 goals in addition to conceding 52. Sheffield United remain bottom, claiming their 7th draw.

Unique record for McBurnie

As per Opta, McBurnie has scored half of the goals Sheffield United have ever scored in the 90th minute or later in Premier League matches (4/8), including all three of their equalizers at this time in games.

Palmer continues to excel for the Blues

Maduke's 66th-minute goal, assisted by Cole Palmer, was the 14th time Chelsea have had a Premier League goal both scored and assisted by players aged 22 or younger this season. Palmer has 16 goals and nine assists in the ongoing Premier League season, taking his goal involvement to 25. In 37 matches for Chelsea across competitions, the England youngster has scored 19 goals (A13).

How did the match pan out?

Silva had given Chelsea an early lead from a corner after Sheffield United were found to be sloppy. Bogle equalized after half an hour with the help of Dorde Petrovic's error. The hosts did well and were in control until Madueke's goal. Chelsea looked set to go and claim another win before McBurnie popped up in the final moments to earn a draw.