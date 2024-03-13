Next Article

David Raya was solid in the penalty shootout (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

Arsenal attain this unique Champions League record after beating Porto

By Rajdeep Saha 11:50 am Mar 13, 202411:50 am

What's the story Premier League side Arsenal have reached the quarter-finals of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League after overcoming FC Porto 4-2 on penalties. Porto came to the Emirates with a 1-0 win in the round of 16 first-leg clash. Leandro Trossard helped Arsenal score to make it 1-1 on aggregate. Both teams failed to find a winner before the penalty shootout. Here are further details.

Do you know?

Maiden UCL quarter-finals for Arsenal since 2009-10

Arsenal have reached the last eight of the Champions League for the first time since 2009-10. Arsenal's run of seven successive round of 16 eliminations came to an end. Arsenal's last UCL participation was in the 2016-17 season.

Arsenal

Arsenal win knockout round tie on penalties for 2nd time

As per Squawka, the Gunners have won a Champions League knockout round tie on penalties for just the second time in their history. Before this, they beat AS Roma in the 2008-09 season (R16). Meanwhile, this was only the second time Arsenal were taken to extra-time in a UEFA Champions League match and the first since 2008-09 versus Roma (R16).

Raya

Raya enters the record books

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was the hero in the shootout. He has now saved more penalties in Champions League penalty shootouts than any other goalkeeper in Arsenal's history (2). Raya also became the first Arsenal keeper to save a spot kick in a Champions League shootout since Manuel Almunia versus AS Roma in 2009.

Match

Porto hand Arsenal a stern test

Porto fought and pushed Arsenal through the two legs. It was another solid showing for Porto to stop the Gunners from playing their natural flowing game. Trossard put them ahead four minutes before the interval following a superb pass by Martin Odegaard. A scrappy encounter didn't see a winner even after extra time. Arsenal progressed after winning the shootout.

Information

Raya is Arsenal's hero

Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice found the target for Arsenal in the shootout. Meanwhile, Raya saved from Wendell and Galeno to seal victory. Galeno's weak penalty was saved by Raya on the left, who also pushed Wendell's shot onto the post earlier.