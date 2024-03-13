Next Article

Barcelona beat Napoli in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

Barcelona beat Napoli to reach Champions League quarters: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:39 am Mar 13, 202403:39 am

What's the story FC Barcelona beat Napoli in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash at Camp Nou. After drawing the first leg 1-1 in Naples, Barcelona eked out a 3-1 win to gain progression 4-2 on aggregate. Fermin Lopez scored in the 15th minute before Joao Cancelo added a second two minutes later. Amir Rrhamani pulled one back but Robert Lewandowski sealed the deal.

Lewy

94th Champions League goal for Lewandowski

Lewandowski scored his 94th Champions League goal in 118 appearances, including eight for Barcelona. He is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Messi (129). Lewandowski has played in 38 matches this season for Barcelona across competitions. He owns 19 goals (A7). Overall, he owns 52 goals in 84 appearances for the club since joining in the summer of 2022.

Records

Contrasting records for Lewandowski and Raphinha

As per Opta, Lewandowski has scored in back-to-back Champions League games for Barcelona for the first time (two goals). Raphinha has failed to score with any of his 26 shots in the Champions League (10 appearances). He is now the Barcelona player with the most shots without scoring in the competicion since 2003-04.

Do you know?

Barca script history in the Champions League

Barcelona are the first team in Champions League history to start two players aged 17 or below in a Champions League knockout stage game: Lamine Yamal (16 years and 243 days) and Pau Cubarsí (17 years and 50 days).

Match

How did the match pan out?

Cancelo slid in a good throughball to pick out Raphina. He pulled the ball into the middle where Lewandowski let it run to an unmarked Fermin, who slotted home the opener. Cancelo scored the next after Napoli committed bodies forward and got exposed on the counter. Rrahmani put Napoli back in the game but Barca kept composure and were rewarded with Lewandowski's goal (83').

Information

A look at the match stats

Barcelona had 10 shots on target from 24 attempts. Napoli managed four shots on target from 14 attempts. Barca had 48% ball possession and an 81% pass accuracy.