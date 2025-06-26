Be ready to suffer, says Guardiola ahead of Juventus clash

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players to be ready for a tough FIFA Club World Cup match against Juventus in the scorching heat of Orlando. The game will take place at Camping World Stadium and is expected to be played in temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius. "We have to be ready to suffer," said Guardiola at a press conference, emphasizing the need for his team to adapt and endure under such challenging conditions.

Tactical approach Game plan and team selection to be influenced by weather Guardiola revealed that the extreme weather conditions will influence his team selection and game plan. He said, "I'm making the selection tomorrow [Thursday] thinking about the second half because in these conditions we can't play at our rhythm." The manager also advised his players to stay hydrated and prepared for anything. "My advice to people is to bring water, hats and towels," he stressed.

Controversial ban Guardiola slams FIFA for Lewis's 3-match ban Guardiola also took a dig at FIFA for handing Rico Lewis a three-match ban for his red card in the opening group game. "If FIFA wants to show how serious they are - OK. Accept the three games," he said. The manager's comments reflect his discontent with the governing body's decision and its impact on his team's performance in the tournament.

Injury update We will rotate players, says Guardiola on Echeverri's absence Guardiola also gave an update on Claudio Echeverri, who suffered an ankle injury in City's 6-0 victory over Al Ain. "He will be two to three weeks out. We feel so sorry for him, all of us," said Guardiola. The manager confirmed that they would rotate players in the upcoming games to compensate for Echeverri's absence and keep the squad fresh throughout the tournament.

Player well-being Relaxation is the most important thing, stresses Guardiola Guardiola stressed the importance of relaxation for his players during the tournament. He said, "The end of the season was so demanding emotionally." The manager added that he allowed his players to do whatever they wanted on their day off to keep them mentally fresh and avoid expending energy before games. This approach is part of Guardiola's strategy to maintain player fitness and morale throughout the tournament.

Player updates Update on Rodri and Ederson Guardiola also provided an update on Rodri, who is still recovering from a season-long injury. "Not for 90 minutes but he played the last [two] games 30 minutes or 35 minutes," said Guardiola. He also spoke about goalkeeper Ederson, who has entered the final season of his contract with City. The manager expressed his satisfaction with Ederson's performance in training and his continued presence in the team.