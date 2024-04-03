Next Article

Previously, only Copilot Pro subscribers had access to GPT-4 Turbo

Microsoft 365's Copilot boosted with OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo AI model

By Mudit Dube 04:22 pm Apr 03, 202404:22 pm

What's the story Microsoft has announced significant enhancements to its AI-driven assistant, Copilot, specifically designed for Microsoft 365 business subscribers. The tech giant is offering priority access to OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, across various platforms including the Copilot mobile app, web, Windows, and Edge. This upgrade is included in the existing $30 per user monthly subscription cost of 'Copilot for Microsoft 365' package.

Enhanced accessibility

Unlimited access without any restrictions on daily conversations

Previously, only Copilot Pro subscribers had the privilege of accessing GPT-4 Turbo. However, with this latest update, businesses using Copilot for Microsoft 365 will also gain unlimited access without any restrictions on daily chats or conversation turns. This enhancement is designed to provide quicker and more comprehensive responses in both web and work settings when using Copilot.

Improved functionality

GPT-4 Turbo enhances web inquiry and document analysis

GPT-4 Turbo will now be accessible for web inquiries based on the most recent public data and work-related data such as emails, documents, meetings, among others. The model can handle up to 300 pages of text in one go, significantly boosting its document analysis capabilities. This enhancement is expected to streamline business operations by providing more comprehensive responses to queries.

Feature enhancement

Microsoft also upgrades image generation feature in Copilot

In addition to the GPT-4 Turbo enhancement, Microsoft is also upgrading its image generation feature in Microsoft Designer for Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscribers. Users will soon be able to generate up to 100 images daily, a significant increase from the previous limit of 15 per day. This feature utilizes OpenAI's DALL-E 3 model and aims to expedite image generation requests.