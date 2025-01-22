What's the story

India's top private lender HDFC Bank has reported a year-on-year growth of 2.2% in its standalone net profit for the December quarter.

The bank's net profit stood at ₹16,736 crore, up from ₹16,373 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the figure was below market expectations which had anticipated a higher profit of ₹17,233 crore.