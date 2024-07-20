In short Simplifying... In short HDFC Bank's Q1FY25 results show a 35% surge in net profit to ₹16,175 crore, despite a slight dip from the previous quarter.

The bank's loan portfolio saw a significant 52.6% YoY rise, driven by a 100% increase in retail loans.

However, deposit growth lagged behind, growing only 25.2% YoY, indicating a slower pace compared to advances.

NII rose by 2.6% from Q4FY24

HDFC Bank's Q1FY25 results: Net profit surges 35% to ₹16,175cr

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:41 pm Jul 20, 202405:41 pm

What's the story HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, has reported a significant 35% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the quarter ending June 2024 (Q1FY25). The bank's net profit reached ₹16,175 crore, surpassing Bloomberg analysts' estimate of ₹15,652 crore. This impressive growth was primarily fueled by the robust net interest income (NII) and reduced provisions.

Profit dip

Sequential decline in net profit

Despite the YoY increase, HDFC Bank's net profit saw a slight sequential decrease of 2%, falling from ₹16,511.85 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY24). This decline was attributed to slower income growth and increased tax expenses. In the corresponding period a year ago (Q1FY24), the bank had reported a net profit of ₹11,952 crore.

Financial indicators

NII and provisions show a positive trend

HDFC Bank's NII for Q1FY25 stood at ₹29,837 crore, marking a significant increase of 26.4% from the same period last year. Sequentially, NII rose by 2.6% from Q4FY24. The bank also reported a decrease in provisions by 9% YoY to ₹2,602 crore in Q1FY25, down more than five times from ₹13,511 crore in Q4FY24.

Asset quality

Asset quality declines, NPAs increase

HDFC Bank's asset quality showed signs of decline, as its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio increased by nine basis points sequentially to reach 1.33% in Q1FY25. Net NPAs also saw a six basis points increase during this period, reaching 0.39%. This indicates a slight deterioration in the bank's loan portfolio quality over the quarter.

Loan growth

HDFC Bank reports a significant rise in advances

The bank reported a significant 52.6% YoY rise in advances in Q1FY25, primarily driven by a rise in retail loans, which increased by over 100% YoY. This was followed by a rise in commercial and rural banking loans at 23% YoY, and corporate and wholesale loans at 18.7% YoY. These figures reflect the bank's strong performance in loan growth during the quarter.

Worrying

Deposit growth lags behind advances

Despite the strong performance in loan growth, HDFC Bank's deposit growth lagged behind. In Q1FY25, the bank reported a 25.2% YoY growth in deposits to ₹22.83 lakh crore. Its current account savings account (CASA) deposits saw an increase of 8.1% YoY to ₹8.10 lakh crore, indicating a slower pace compared to advances.